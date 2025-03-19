‘Unconstitutional, Absurd, Very Dangerous’ – NNPP Rejects Rivers’ State Of Emergency

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has sharply criticized President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, calling it an “absurd political decision” and a “dangerous precedent.”

In a statement released on Wednesday by the NNPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, the party condemned the president’s actions, arguing that the situation in Rivers State had not escalated to a level that warranted such drastic measures.

The NNPP also pointed out that the decision seemed driven by political interests in the state, particularly with an eye on the 2027 elections.

The NNPP stated that the declaration of a state of emergency was unconstitutional and arbitrary, criticizing Tinubu for invoking Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution without meeting the necessary conditions.

The party also questioned the rush to declare the state of emergency, highlighting concerns about the implications for democracy and governance.

“Why the rush to proclaim a State of Emergency without the conditions precedent as required by law? Doesn’t the president’s action vitiate the rule of law he talked about in his speech?” the statement read.

The NNPP further suggested that the president had been ill-advised and failed to act in a way that was impartial and considerate of all parties involved in the Rivers State crisis.

The party expressed concern that the move could set a dangerous political precedent, leading to the erosion of democratic principles and stability in the country.

It also raised alarms about the potential economic impact, particularly in the Niger Delta, warning that such actions could destabilize the region and disrupt oil production, a key driver of Nigeria’s economy.

The NNPP called on the president to reverse the decision immediately, warning that failure to do so could trigger unrest in the Niger Delta, which could have far-reaching consequences for the national economy.

In addition, the party urged members of the National Assembly to reject what it called a “presidential coup against a constitutionally elected government” in Rivers State.

The NNPP stressed the importance of protecting Nigeria’s hard-won democracy from decisions and actions that could lead to impunity and authoritarianism.

The statement concluded by calling on Nigerians to remain vigilant and to protect the country’s democracy from any actions that could undermine its stability.