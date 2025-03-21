NNPP Disowns Kwankwasiya, TNM Groups, Petitions INEC, IGP Over Party Affairs

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has formally distanced itself from the Kwankwasiya group and The National Movement (TNM), urging them to cease representing themselves as part of the NNPP’s membership and leadership.

In a letter dated March 20, 2025, which was shared with journalists, the party reminded these groups of the importance of adhering to the status quo established in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was in effect until its conclusion in 2023.

The NNPP emphasized in the correspondence that the leaders of the groups, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and Elder Buba Galadima, must acknowledge the termination of the MoU that was established before the 2023 presidential elections.

Naija News understands that the letter, co-signed by the Founder and Chairman of the NNPP Board of Trustees, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, and the National Chairman, Dr Agbo Major, was also sent to the Inspector General of Police and the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

It is important to note that the NNPP had previously entered into an MoU with the Kwankwasiya Movement, led by Kwankwaso, and TNM, led by Galadima, allowing them to utilize the party’s platform during the 2023 presidential elections, where Kwankwaso was the party’s candidate.

The MoU was intended to conclude following the election; however, disputes arose when the party notified the groups in July 2023 about the termination of the agreement.

In response to the termination, the groups expressed their dissatisfaction and continued to act as if they were still members of the party, which ultimately led to the expulsion of several individuals associated with the groups for engaging in activities deemed detrimental to the party.

“Please refer to our earlier letter of 28/7/2023 wherein we, the NNPP, duly communicated to you our withdrawal from the Memorandum of Understanding previously entered into by you- the Kwankwasiya group and the NNPP.

“It has,, however, since we notice that you are still holding yourselves out as an integral part of the NNPP membership and leadership.

“You must forthwith desist from this fraudulent and heinous posturing because the structure and leadership of the NNPP has, since 28 July 2023, reverted to the original founders and leaders of the Party.

“You are advised to be properly guided and desist from deceiving unsuspecting members of the public,” the letter added.