Kano Emir Tussle: Details Emerge From Gov Yusuf And Ribadu’s Meeting In Abuja

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State and President Bola Tinubu’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, held a closed-door meeting in Abuja on Thursday, stemming from the emirship tussle in Kano.

Details of the meeting obtained by Naija News on Friday morning revealed that Governor Yusuf during the meeting yesterday, verbally apologized to Ribadu after accusing him of interference in the Kano emirship crisis.

Recall that Governor Yusuf recently removed Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano and reinstated Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, citing the Kano State Emirates Council Law 2024.

After Bayero returned to Kano and occupied the Nassarawa palace, the governor ordered his arrest due to concerns about escalating tension in the state.

This action led to the deployment of troops to the palace, creating the perception of federal government support.

Reacting to the development, Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, accused Ribadu of assisting Bayero in returning to Kano after his dethronement.

Ribadu denied the allegation and threatened to sue Gwarzo, who subsequently apologized and attributed the accusation to flawed intelligence.

While Governor Yusuf described his meeting with Ribadu as productive, sources, according to Daily Trust, revealed that he verbally apologized to Ribadu for the events of the previous week.

“The governor and the NSA spoke heart-to-heart in Hausa. He appealed verbally to the NSA over the comment made by his deputy last week.

“The governor felt that apologising to him in the media was not enough, hence the reason for the personal visit to Abuja,” one of the sources told journalists.

Furthermore, Governor Yusuf’s representative, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, officially acknowledged yesterday that the governor had withdrawn his accusation and expressed his remorse to the NSA.

The meeting, lasting over an hour, focused on the state’s current circumstances following the revocation of five new emirates and the reinstatement of Sanusi as emir.

“Recognizing the respected professional background and integrity of the NSA throughout his time as an officer and anti-corruption campaigner, the state deemed it necessary to retract the allegation and offer a sincere apology,” the statement said.

Naija News reports that the meeting between Governor Yusuf and Ribadu happened on the same day as Sanusi’s sixth day at the Kano palace.

During this time, a large number of district heads and members of the Tijjaniyya Shura Council, an Islamic sect, expressed their allegiance to him.

Yesterday, it was noticed that numerous individuals in Kano were carrying out their daily routines.

While security personnel were spotted at the emir’s palace and the guest house where Bayero is presently residing, the city’s residents appeared unaffected by their presence.