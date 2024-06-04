NBA Acknowledges Sanusi As Emir Amid Kano Emirate Dispute

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has acknowledged Muhammadu Sanusi II as the rightful ruler of the Kano emirate amidst the ongoing power struggle for the throne.

Besides the recognition from all district heads in Kano’s 44 local government areas, council chairmen, commissioners, and prominent Kano and Nigerian citizens, the NBA has also affirmed Sanusi’s status as the 16th Emir of Kano by inviting him to their ongoing annual conference in Kano.

The conference, held at Amani Event Centre in Kano, was attended by notable figures including the President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Benedict Bakwaph Kanyip, NBA President Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Dije Aboki, and other legal luminaries.

This event marks the first annual NBA conference for the entire northern region.

In light of the event’s significance, the NBA extended an official invitation to Emir Sanusi, requesting his presence, royal blessing, and an address to the attendees.

Emir Sanusi, speaking at the NBA conference through his representative Mahe Bashir Wali (the Walin Kano), warmly welcomed the participants and highlighted Kano’s long, enviable history as a cultural and commercial nerve center of the northern region.

The monarch stated that the conference’s theme, ‘Administration of Justice in Nigeria: Challenges and Reforms,’ was apt, emphasizing that peace, a prerequisite for progress and development, can only be achieved through justice in the land.

State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf saw the conference as a good opportunity to challenge NBA members on the conflicting court orders regarding the Kano emirate tussle, emphasizing that the case is purely a state affair.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Bappa Bichi, the governor urged legal practitioners at the conference to tell their clients the truth about bad cases, even if it is bitter, rather than satisfying them by pursuing actions outside the ambit of the law.

To tackle the challenges facing the administration of justice in Nigeria, the Governor emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and implementing comprehensive judicial reforms.

Barrister O.M. Femi, speaking on the emirate tussle, noted that while the NBA is aware of the situation, it’s crucial for the court to decide to prevent further grievances among involved parties, setting a precedent for future cases.

He emphasized that the current Emir of Kano is His Royal Majesty Muhammadu Sanusi II, evident from his representation at the ongoing NBA annual conference, which signifies the recognition accorded to him by legal practitioners.

Barr Femi said “The NBA is not unaware of what is happening, but it is good that the court is to decide, so that non of the parties involved would be aggrieved again. The ruling will set a precedence for lawyers and judges on such matters.

“However, you don’t need to be told or to wear binoculars to see that His Royal Majesty Muhammadu Sanusi II is the current Emir of Kano.

“Nothing explains this fact more than what could be deduced from the ongoing NBA’s annual conference attended by Muhammadu Sanusi II by proxy. The recognition accorded him by the legal practitioners of our land tells it all.”