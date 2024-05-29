Emirship Tussle: NBA Rebukes Federal, High Courts For Contradictory Judgments

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau, OON, SAN, remarked that the actions of counsel and the Courts in the proceedings resulting in the orders from the Federal High Court, Kano State High Court, and the Federal High Court have utterly tarnished the reputation of the profession.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NBA National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Lawal, asserted that the courts’ actions have subjected Nigeria’s entire legal profession to public ridicule and scorn.

Maikyau said, “The damage would take the legal profession a long time to recover from. It is unfortunate and was uncalled for.

“Without prejudice to the subsisting actions before both the Federal High Court and the Kano State High Court, it is my considered view that there is an urgent need to scrutinise the professional conducts of both Counsel and the Judges involved in these matters.

“This is to enable the relevant bodies or institutions to determine their culpability or, otherwise, from an ethical and professional standpoint.”

The NBA president requested the heads of the Courts of the implicated Judges to immediately scrutinize their actions for any potential abuse of office and provide a report to the National Judicial Council for required actions.

As regards the lawyers involved, the NBA President said that the NBA “… will investigate the conducts of the counsel involved in these cases and shall not hesitate to commence disciplinary action against them before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, should there be any finding of alleged professional misconduct against them. The Chairman of the NBA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has accordingly been directed to invite these counsel for preliminary investigations.”

In a dramatic turn of events, both the Federal High Court and the Kano State High Court issued conflicting interim injunctions regarding the Kano Emirate.

The Federal High Court ordered the eviction of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II from the Kofar Kudu Palace, reinforcing the authority of Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and protecting his rights.

Meanwhile, the Kano State High Court issued an injunction to prevent state authorities from harassing Muhammadu Sanusi and seizing symbols of his authority.

Both courts mandated the maintenance of the status quo pending further hearings.

The State High Court will hear its case on June 13, while the Federal High Court has adjourned to June 4.

The conflicting court orders have created confusion over the rightful authority and protection of the emirs in Kano.

In response to the issuance of conflicting interim injunctions by the Federal High Court and the Kano State High Court, which have intensified uncertainties surrounding the Kano Emirate leadership, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has summoned the Chief Judges of both courts.

According to Channels TV, the rare intervention by the CJN aims to address and harmonize the legal discord affecting the emirate’s governance and ceremonial duties.