‘He Must Be Killed’ – Gov Yusuf Vows To Ensure Execution Of Hanifa Abubakar’s Killer

Five months after the conviction of school teacher, Abdulmalik Tanko for the murder of five-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar in Kano, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has pledged to guarantee the implementation of the death penalty.

Naija News recalls that some months ago, death by hanging was pronounced on Tanko and his accomplice, Hashimu Ishyaku, by the Kano State High Court for the murder of Hanifa.

Governor Yusuf, while speaking at a ceremony in the state to commemorate the 2024 International Children’s Day Celebration, emphasized that the court’s decision must be upheld.

The Kano Governor said ensuring that the convicted murderers get the “desired justice they deserve would in no small measure serve as a deterrent to those who are planning evil against children.”

According to him, the state is about to declare a ‘state of emergency on education’ to ensure quality education for children.

“When we say the state of emergency, we mean holistic approach such as free education, renovation of dilapidated schools and infrastructure, among others, to ensure quality education,” he said.

The governor has also pledged that soon, free school meals and complimentary uniforms will be given to students in primary one to three in the state.

Previously, the Commissioner for Women, Children, and Disabled in the State, Hajiya Aisha Lawan, praised the governor for his programs, such as free education for primary and secondary students, and reducing tuition fees by 50% for tertiary students.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Children’s Parliament in Kano State, Hauwa Ibrahim, urged the state government to enforce the Child Right Act for the welfare of children in the state.