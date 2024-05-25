What President Tinubu Did About My Reinstatement – Emir Sanusi Opens Up

The new Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu did not stand in the way of his reinstatement by the Kano State government.

According to Sanusi, the President resisted the pressure of using federal might to stand in the way of his reinstatement and instead, chose to ensure law and order was maintained in Kano State.

Naija News recalls Sanusi was reinstated on Friday as the Emir of Kano by Governor Abba Yusuf after signing the new Kano Emirate Council Law 2024 following the repeal of the Emirate Council Law put in place by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje by the State House of Assembly.

Speaking on what transpired in Kano State, which led to his reinstatement, Sanusi said President Tinubu recognised that the Kano saga was a local matter and resisted all pressure to interfere or use federal might.

Speaking in an interview with TVC, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said: “As you know, I was appointed the 14th Emir of the single emirate of Kano in June 2014 and now I am reappointed as the Emir of the single emirate of Kano.

“I would also like to express my thanks to his excellency Alhaji Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu without whose principled stance of non-interference in the internal affairs of the state, this would not have been possible.

“The president has shown that he is a respecter of the constitution and the separation of powers, he recognises that this is a purely local matter and that the government has a responsibility to do what is right for the state.

“I’m aware that he has resisted all pressure to get the federal government to be involved.

“This for me is a continuation of service that I started, it is also an opportunity God has given me to improve on my previous tenure.”