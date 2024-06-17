Edo Gubernatorial: Tinubu Said That It Is Not Good That I Am Alone In The Region – Gov Otu

The South-South coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Bassey Otu, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu ordered him to retrieve Edo State from the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the upcoming gubernatorials.

Otu stated this while speaking at the APC South-South conference in Calabar on Sunday.

He said that he has been the only APC governor in the region, but predicted that in September 2024, another APC governor will join him in Edo State.

The governor said, “As a person, this meeting means a lot to me. The Almighty God himself detests loneliness. I read the lips of our president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leader of our great party.

“He said it is not good that Governor Otu of Cross River is alone; let’s add more states to him so that the zone will be politically warm within the APC temperature.

“We are here to translate Mr President’s wish into reality and justify his demand. Mr President can be assured that Edo State cannot escape the onslaught with the winner strategy represented in Renewed Hope and People’s First. If we did it in Imo State, we can replicate the same in Edo State.”

Otu mocked PDP saying that at some point, there was a ‘kwashiorkor’ party that reigned supreme in Cross River State, adding that people doubted the ability of the then opposition to defeat them.

“But today, the rest is history. People are breathing freedom in every nook and cranny of Cross River State. Times are tough but they are only tough to be good and we believe that we are truly moving to the next level,” he added.

Otu used the opportunity to preach unity amongst the APC stakeholders in the region and canvassed that important national appointments should be given to party stalwarts in the region, stressing that those who work deserve to be rewarded.