Tinubu Is Determined To Revolutionize Nigeria’s Economy – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has reiterated that President Bola Tinubu means well for Nigeria and is passionate about making the country better.

Umahi made the submission on Sunday when he inspected some ongoing federal government projects in Enugu and neighbouring states.

According to him, the President is committed to revolutionizing the economy through road infrastructure development.

A statement by the minister’s Special Adviser on Media, Uchenna Orji, reads in part: “The administration of Mr President thought it expedient, in keeping with his agenda of robust economic revolution for a sustainable future of our country, to construct for Enugu State a mega twin flyover that will beat the elegance and utility of all flyovers ever built in the South East.

“This flyover, when completed, will change the face of Enugu State, attract trade and investment to the State, reduce accident and insecurity, improve safety and increase patronage to the economic facilities, including Airports in Enugu and Ebonyi States and that of other neighbouring states.

“Mr President means well for Nigeria and is determined to revolutionize the economy through road infrastructure development.

“The Honourable Minister has this as a task that must be accomplished. He knows the job. His passion to deliver is unequalled.”

During the visit, Umahi visited the ongoing reconstruction of the collapsed New Artisan Bridge at Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and also the ongoing construction of a 23-span mega twin flyover bridge at Emene in Enugu State.