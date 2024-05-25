Vincent Kompany Agrees To Coach Bayern Munich

Former Manchester City captain, Vincent Kompany, and German Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich have reportedly agreed to work together from next season.

Before now, Vincent Kompany was the most unlikely manager to get close to the Bayern Munich coaching seat. But to the surprise of many, the German Bundesliga giants have seen something special in him.

Recall that Kompany started his managerial career at Belgian club, Anderlecht, where he served as a player-manager from 2019 to 2020. He was made the club’s permanent coach in 2020.

Due to his unprecedented performance with the team which he led to a second place finish in the 2021-2022 season, Burney who were in the Championship then, decided to appoint him in 2022.

Advertisement

Vincent Kompany continued with his fine coaching progress at the then Championship side and led them to gain promotion to the Premier League by winning the second-tier league.

Unfortunately for him and the team, they couldn’t survive the highly competitive English elite league as they were forced back to the second-tier league at the end of 2023-2024.

While the 38-year-old Belgian tactician was struggling at Burnley, Bayern Munich were struggling under the watch of coach Thomas Tuchel. They struggled so badly that they finished third in the German Bundesliga.

Advertisement

Hence, they had to part ways with Thomas Tuchel and had to settle for Vincent Kompany after failing to land an A-list replacement for Tuchel.

Recall that before Bayern Munich settled for Kompany, they tried to appoint Bayer Leverkusen coach, Xabi Alonso, Austria coach Ralf Rangnick, and Bayern’s former coach Julian Nagelsmann but none of them agreed to join them.

A BBC report claimed that Bayern Munich and Vincent Kompany have agreed on a deal which will keep the coach in Germany until 2027. Bayern had to pay £10.2 million in compensation to seal the deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vincent Kompany will be assisted at Bayern by Floribert Ngalula and Bram Geers. His former assistant at Burnley, Craig Bellamy won’t follow him to Germany.