Vincent Kompany Blasts Premier League Referees

Burnley manager, Vincent Kompany has described officiating in the Premier League so far this season as not being “good enough”.

Vincent Kompany suffered from officiating in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, March 30, when he was shown a red card for protesting against a penalty decision.

Burnley defender, Lorenz Assignon, who caused the penalty, was also sent off in the 40th minute of the game.

Despite playing the entire second half without their coach on the sideline and with a man down, Burnley were able to come from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ahead of Burnley’s Premier League game against Wolves at 7:45 p.m., coach Vincent Kompany said: “I’ve said it to the referees themselves – refereeing hasn’t been good enough this season.

“And I have said that constructively, understanding as well the fact it’s not easy for them.

“The scrutiny is massive. The pressure is bigger than it’s ever been on the officials.

“The addition of VAR and more opinions and more officials doesn’t make it easy for them to do their jobs.”

He continued: “You make a mistake and we all have a laugh about it and usually the traditional view is that it all evens itself out throughout a season.

“This year I haven’t felt like this. Where we are in the league doesn’t really matter. I just want it to be right.”

Note that Burnley are going into the league game against Wolves on Tuesday in 19th place, four points away from safety.