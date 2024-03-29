Vincent Kompany Anticipates Victory At Stamford Bridge Against Chelsea

Advertisement

The manager of relegation-threatened, Burnley, Vincent Kompany, believes his team could stun Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Burnley and Chelsea have been in the same category of inconsistent clubs so far this season, as they both struggle to win games.

Interestingly, the clubs’ recent form has been impressive, as they recorded relatively fair results before the international break in March.

Vincent Kompany, whose team have not lost a match in the last three matches, would hope to continue with that form at Stamford Bridge by 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Advertisement

In the game’s pre-match press conference, Vincent Kompany said: “It is of that (cup final) importance, but I have to say for us the feeling has been like this already for a while. The Chelsea game you’re playing against a top team but its not a luxury game for us, they’re all-important games in terms of getting points from it.

“We saw the feeling that it gives you when you do achieve it. The West Ham game was unfortunate but in terms of where we’re at at the moment, we hope that we can keep getting results and building on from the last win.

“In tough times we’ve always remained strong, we’ve always kept a belief. So, all of a sudden when you have a win, I hope that kind of encourages that. We’re not really a team that’s too phased, we’re not a rollercoaster team, I don’t think.

Advertisement

“At least not emotionally. So, I feel pretty confident that win or lose, we’re always able to get back on track but it’s about winning at the moment and it’s the same again this weekend.”

Note that a win for Chelsea could take them beyond their current 11th spot on the league table, while 19th-placed Burnley will remain five points away from safety pending the outcome of other games.