Kompany To Remain Burnley Manager Until 2028

Former Manchester City defender, Vincent Kompany has continued to establish himself as an elite coach by signing a five-year deal with Burnley last weekend.

The new deal which is expected to run until 2028 is said to be a form of ‘thank you’ to the manager for helping Burnley to gain promotion to the Premier League in April.

Vincent Kompany who went into full-time coaching less than three seasons ago joined Burnley in 2022 after Sean Dyche, who failed to keep the club in the Premier League, resigned from the role.

Amidst financial complications and not having quality players, Kompany was able to build a team with minimal resources that went on to win the English Championship and return to the Premier League in less than a full season.

Due to how good he has proven to be in terms of building a team from nothing, man-management skills, and achieving results, has been linked to managerial jobs at Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, with the new deal with Burnley, the 37-year-old Belgian tactician, who could be the only black manager in the Premier League next season, is not expected to join another club this summer.

After signing his new deal with Burnley, Kompany said, “Burnley and Turf Moor felt right pretty much from the start — so it also feels right to sign for the next five years.

“Together with the fans we have made Turf Moor a fortress again and continue to look forward to the future and the job of making Burnley better with every step.”

While the club’s Chairman Alan Pace added: “We are ecstatic Vincent has signed a new deal.

“He is the perfect fit for how we all see Burnley Football Club moving forward.”