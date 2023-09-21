United Are One Loss Away From Crisis – Kompany

The manager of Burnley, Vincent Kompany has noted that every big club like Manchester United are always one defeat away from crisis.

Vincent Kompany who played the best of his football career at Manchester City made this assertion ahead of Manchester United’s visit to Turf Moor for their 6th league game of the season.

Coach Erik ten Hag is leading United to play against the newly promoted team after suffering three successive defeats in all competitions.

Before they lost to Bayern Munich 4-3 in the UEFA Champions League group stage game on Wednesday, they lost to Arsenal 3-1 and then lost to Brighton 3-1 at Old Trafford.

So far in the 2023-2024 Premier League season, Manchester United have recorded three defeats in five games and they are currently sitting in the 13th spot with 6 points despite being the most expensive squad in the world.

In the pre-match press conference earlier today, September 21, Vincent Kompany whose team, Burnley, are also not doing well (3 defeats and one draw in four league games), believes that every coach, including himself and Erik ten Hag, needs time to adapt.

He said, “I have been at a big club before.

“I know how it is when you lose a couple of games – the pressure can mount.

“When in a top club you are always one loss away from a crisis. That doesn’t just have to be United – it is the same in every top club.”

Kompany added, “You always need time to adapt and improve – not just for Erik ten Hag but all of us.

“One thing this manager has demonstrated is that he is extremely capable. There is no doubting that.”