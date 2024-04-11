Premier League Suspends Vincent Kompany

Advertisement

The English Premier League has suspended Burnley manager, Vincent Kompany, for two games after receiving a red card in the league game against Chelsea on March 30.

Vincent Kompany was shown a red card after protesting against a penalty decision caused by Lorenz Assignon, who was also red-carded during the game.

After the Premier League game ended in a 2-2 draw, even though Burnley played most parts of the game with a man down, Vincent Kompany told reporters that the standard of refereeing in this season’s Premier League “hasn’t been good enough”.

The league body found the former Manchester City captain’s comments against the officiating offensive. Hence, he was slammed with a two-game ban.

Vincent Kompany will serve one of the bans immediately and then serve the other before the end of this year. He is also fined £10,000 for misconduct.

Reacting to the punishment, the 38-year-old Belgian tactician said: “It’s fair enough. I totally acknowledge that what I said at the moment does not reflect what I feel about the official and the integrity of someone.

“It was too harsh and it was not what I meant.

“It is a game of emotions, you have passion. You have so much belief when you build up to a game and, especially in this league, you just can’t give an inch to anyone.”