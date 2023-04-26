Vincent Kompany Brags About How Burnley Won Championship Title This Season

The Championship victory over Blackburn, according to Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, “will be talked about for generations.”

Naija News recalls that Vincent Kompany led Burnley to gain promotion to the Premier League after defeating Middlesbrough 2-1 on April 7.

Burnley then went on a three-game winless streak (two draws, one defeat) after their 2-0 victory over Sheffield United on April 10 which delayed their emergence as winners of the 2022-2023 Championship title.

Kompany and his team finally achieved the expected on Tuesday, April 25, when they defeated Blackburn Rovers 1-0 away from home as they were declared winners of the Championship with two league games left to play.

After Burnley were confirmed champions of the English second-tier league at Ewood Park on Tuesday, Vincent Kompany who changed the fortunes of Burnley in his first season in charge of the club said the game against Rovers was the biggest game for his team this season.

“I’m really happy. I’m so proud of the guys,” he told Sky Sports.

“For anyone who doesn’t know what happens in this part of the world, this is a massive game, so there couldn’t be a better, bigger game for us to win the league. It will be talked about for generations.

“I thought it was a template for us for things to come. This season, everybody’s made so much of the football we’ve played, but today we’ve shown how we can grind it out. We defended so well.

“The backline were so brave and they took out dangers so well. It’s a side of the game we love as well. We don’t have a problem with hunting or pressing. On the ball, it was difficult – they did well. But, for us, it wasn’t anything different than we’re used to, we just adapted and did really well.”

Burnley’s last two games of the season are against Bristol City on April 29, and against Cardiff City on May 8. They are expected to lift the Championship title after their last game of the season at Turf Moor.