Burnley Sign Chelsea Striker, David Fofana

Premier League club Burnley have signed Chelsea’s youngster, David Datro Fofana, on loan for the rest of the 2023-2024 season.

Fofana has not been able to establish himself at Stamford Bridge since he decided to join the club from the Norwegian club, Molde FK on January 1, 2023. The youngster signed a six-year deal with the West London club.

Recall that Fofana was sent on loan to German Bundesliga club Union Berlin on July 11, 2023, but the Premier League side decided to bring him back to Stamford Bridge on January 11, 2024.

Before he left the German club, David Datro Fofana made 17 appearances and scored a goal in the Champions League group stage against Napoli.

Initially, when the club decided to recall the 21-year-old Ivorian striker back to Stamford Bridge, most fans of the club thought it was because of the void created by Senegal’s Nicolas Jackson’s departure to the 2023 AFCON.

Interestingly, that happens not to be the case as David Datro Fofana sealed his loan move to struggling Premier League club Burnley, which is being managed by a former Manchester City defender, Vincent Kompany.

Burnley, according to Fofana, will be the “perfect” environment for him to flourish.

He added: “To work with [Clarets boss] Vincent Kompany will be very good. I have seen a couple of games already and I think this is the right place for me to make the next steps.”

Story continues below advertisement

Note that the Football Association and Premier League must ratify Fofana’s loan agreement with Burnley before he can play for the club.