Lightning Strike, Kills Two Women In Lagos

Two women were tragically killed after being struck by lightning in a sorrowful incident during Friday’s rainfall in FESTAC, Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the state police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the deaths, noting that the lightning strike was instantaneous and fatal, also sparking a fire.

The victims, who were residing in a makeshift shelter constructed under high-voltage power lines, were identified only as residents of the area.

“Lightning struck, electrocuting them instantly and causing a fire outbreak,” Hundeyin explained.

The police have reiterated warnings against the dangers of living or seeking shelter under high-tension cables, especially during adverse weather conditions.

A Policeman on patrol at Kubwa, Abuja, has allegedly killed a man identified as Onybuchi Anele, with a teargas canister after a minor accident involving a motorcyclist.

Naija News learnt that the accident happened on Wednesday night close to Haj Estate, where the deceased lived with his young wife and one daughter.

An eyewitness who spoke with LEADERSHIP said trouble started when the policemen arrived at the scene of the accident. They insisted that Anele must follow them to their station even after the Okada man and his passenger involved in the minor accident had left the scene.

The ensuing altercation triggered a quarrel, which led to the policeman shooting the teargas canister into the eye of the deceased at a close range.