Trigger-happy Policeman Kills Man With Teargas Canister In Abuja

A Policeman on patrol at Kubwa, Abuja, has allegedly killed a man identified as Onybuchi Anele, with a teargas canister after a minor accident involving a motorcyclist.

Naija News learnt that the accident happened on Wednesday night close to Haj Estate, where the deceased lived with his young wife and one daughter.

An eyewitness who spoke with LEADERSHIP said trouble started when the policemen arrived at the scene of the accident. They insisted that Anele must follow them to their station even after the Okada man and his passenger involved in the minor accident had left the scene.

The ensuing altercation triggered a quarrel, which led to the policeman shooting the teargas canister into the eye of the deceased at a close range.

Advertisement

The witness further explained that Anele’s church members and his neighbours in the estate came out and took him to Kubwa General Hospital, after which he was referred to National Hospital, where he eventually died around 8am on Thursday.

The eyewitness said, “The deceased, while on his way home, hit an okada man and his passenger and, after stopping and making sure the accident victims were okay, decided to head home in the Haj Estate when policemen arrived at the scene.”

Also speaking on the tragic incident, Ndubuisi Nwaneri, a friend of the deceased, said that Anele’s wife had been affected emotionally by her husband’s sudden demise.

Advertisement

He said, “The woman started behaving as if she wanted to get mad. Small time she will sit, a little more time she moves with force and starts running away. She was smuggled into a vehicle and hurriedly whisked away. We had to deceive her that her husband was still alive whereas the corpse had been deposited in the mortuary.”

As of the time this report was filed, the FCT Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, has yet to issue a statement on the incident.