Armed Robbers Raid Hotel In Abuja, Kill Popular DJ

A popular disc jockey, identified as Bashir Dauda, was killed on Saturday at a hotel in the Gwarinpa area of the Federal Capital Territory during an attack by a gang of armed robbers.

Naija News learnt that the DJ was shot during the robbery incident and died at the Federal Medical Centre in Jabi, Abuja, where he was rushed to for medical treatment.

It was also gathered that some guests were subjected to the harrowing experience of being robbed of their valuables and personal belongings.

An eyewitness and resident of the area, identified as Sani, while narrating the incident to Punch, said the robbery had caused panic in the area as incidents of armed robbery have become rampant.

He said, “In the early hours of Saturday, some armed robbers attacked the Volcano Hotel at Gwarinpa. They robbed some guests in the hotel and took away their belongings. The money and phones of the guests were stolen.

“A DJ was shot. He died at the hospital in Jabi. We have been experiencing a series of armed robbery incidents in Gwarinpa recently, and this particular one has heightened fears among residents.”

Confirming the incident in a statement on Sunday, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said the police rushed to the scene immediately after receiving a distress call and found the DJ on the floor.

She said the police rushed the victim to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead, adding that an investigation was ongoing on the incident.

She said, “On 15/06/2024 at about 05:07 am a distress call was received by the FCT Police Command that a robbery incident had taken place at Volcano Peak Court Hotel, 4th Avenue around 03:35 am.

“Operatives from the Gwarimpa Police Division immediately deployed to the scene, secured the premises, and discovered that one Bashir Dauda had been shot by the attackers.

“The victim was quickly rushed to Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, where doctors on duty confirmed him dead. The corpse was released on the request of the family to be buried according to Islamic rites.

“Investigation is still ongoing in a bid to apprehend the culprits while further developments will be communicated in due course.

“The FCT Police Command advises residents to always be conscious of their surroundings, when you notice suspicious activities, call the police immediately, and we will respond swiftly.”