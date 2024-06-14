Retired Military General, Ishola Williams Wants Nigeria Police Force Scrapped

A retired military officer, General Ishola Williams, has expressed his support for the current discussions regarding the establishment of state police as a solution to the prevalent security issues such as kidnapping, banditry, and other complex challenges in Nigeria.

During his appearance on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, a socio-political show broadcasted on Channels Television on Friday, the octogenarian emphasized the importance of revising the government’s tactics in the ongoing counter-insurgency battle.

According to Williams, the current structure of the Nigeria Police Force is outdated and needs to be scrapped.

He said: “On security if you have been doing something for over 10 years and it is not working, you should change tactics. If you don’t change the doctrine and the tactics, you will never be able to deal with the problem.

“The structure is completely outdated but the police will never agree. Not only the police but the military.”

The retired Army General stressed that public safety must be bottom-up because crime prevention is a much better crime control system.

“That is why we need the state police, that is why we need the local government police,” he said. “Because where do they kidnap people if not for communities?”

“Scrap the present Nigerian Police and create a Crime Intelligence and Criminal Agency. What do they do? They will act like the FBI (the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States).

“You then create a para-military police. People forget that the mobile police was created as a para-military police.

“With a good para-military police and border agencies, you don’t need the military; the military can now concentrate in the North-East,” Williams expressed.

The former military officer mentioned that numerous defence organizations established by the authorities were established primarily to generate employment, rather than focusing on their practicality and effectiveness.

Williams stressed that until there is a correction in this approach, achieving the intended outcome will continue to seem like a fantasy.