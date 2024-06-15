I Started Selling Human Skulls To Save My Sick Mother – Suspected Ritualist

The Ondo State police detectives in Akure have arrested a 37-year-old suspected ritualist, Yusuf Adinohi, for having eight human skulls in his possession.

Naija News reports that the state Police command, in a statement on Friday, disclosed that Adinohi was arrested by security officers at about 11 am at the Agbasi Locust checkpoint in the Ase area of Isua Akoko, Ondo state.

The suspect, who confessed to starting the business of selling human skulls to save his sick mother, was apprehended while coming from Okene in Kogi State and heading to Osogbo in Osun State.

A team of security operatives in the state reportedly intercepted a commercial vehicle marked LKJ 148 AJ, driven by one Kabiru Abubakar with four passengers.

In an interview with newsmen at the police headquarters in Akure, the suspect said that he has sold seven human skulls at N35,000 each and has made N245,000 from the illicit business.

The statement reads, “Upon investigation, the suspect admitted being the owner of the eight dry skulls and said that he was going to Osogbo to deliver the human skulls to another herbalist.

“According to him, this will be my third time in this business. On the first trip, I sold four, the second time, I sold three and this latest one eight human skulls.

“For the skull, I usually buy it from my friend, Ismaila who usually gets them from burial grounds. Before I ventured into this business, I was buying and selling palm oil and cashew nuts, but it was not fetching me much money.

“My mother has been sick, we took her to one hospital in Lokoja and the doctor said we need N2 million for her treatment. So I had no choice but to venture into skull business. My intention was to leave the business once I gathered the money to settle my mother’s medical bills.

“So far, from the seven that I had sold, I’ve made N245,000. I actually sold them to different people. I met the buyers on Facebook. He told me that he’s a herbalist.”

The state police commissioner, Abayomi Oladipo, said the suspect was apprehended during stop and search security operations at Isua Akoko.

The suspect further confessed that the human skulls were usually handed over to him by one, Imaila living at Oboroke in Okene, and that each head is being sold for between N30,000 and N35,000.

Oladipo said the suspect would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, for further investigations.