FCT Police Arrest Gun-Runner, Recover Seven Guns

A suspected gun-runner, Ikechukwu Didi, has been apprehended by the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command.

Naija News understands that the suspect’s arrest led to the recovery of seven automatic short-pump action rifles and 1,000 live cartridges.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Benneth Igweh, announced the arrest during a press briefing held in Abuja on Friday.

Igwe noted that the anti-car theft unit arrested the suspect on June 7 at Dutse Junction.

Additionally, the police have also detained one Mubarak Kabiru Niamey, a trans-border armed robber from Niger Republic.

The arrest of Niamey came after a distress call was received from Dr Ade Akinfolu, who reported being accosted by five gunmen at the entrance of his residence in Utako, Abuja.

They had stolen his black Lexus SUV jeep with registration number AA 363 FU. Fortunately, the vehicle and a network jammer were later recovered from the suspect in Kaduna State.

The suspect has confessed to being involved in the cross-border trade of stolen vehicles.

He added that one Chukwuemeka Udeke, a resident of Byazhin in Kubwa, was also arrested for disappearing with a company’s Toyota Camry vehicle with registration number KWL 193 FX.

According to him, the suspect was arrested following a report from one Eclath that the suspect, a company staff member, was asked to go and refill the vehicle with fuel, but that the suspect was trailed and arrested in Lagos State.