Insecurity: Inform Us Before Camping, Hiking – Police Warn

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has urged individuals, organizations and groups to notify the command before engaging in camping and hiking in the Capital City.

Naija News reports that the Command’s Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, said the demand for notice was to ensure the security of all participants engaging in hiking and other outdoor activities in the FCT.

In a statement on Tuesday, by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephin Adeh, Adewale said the command was committed to minimizing risks by offering expert advice on intended locations.

It read: “The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ajao Adewale, warns that the police must be informed before any camping or hiking activity takes place.

“The Command stresses the importance of notifying the police and liaising with them to obtain guidance on safe routes and adequate security arrangements. The FCT Police are committed to working with the public to minimize risks by offering expert advice on intended locations and ensuring proper monitoring and protection where necessary.

“Furthermore, the Command urges organizers to ensure that all participants are accounted for throughout the duration of such outdoor activities.

“It is essential to verify that everyone returns safely and in the same order to avoid cases of missing persons or unforeseen incidents. Effective communication with law enforcement before and during these activities can significantly reduce safety risks and enhance response efficiency in emergencies.

“To request security coverage, obtain advice on safe routes, or report any suspicious activities, members of the public are encouraged to contact the FCT Police Command through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, 08028940883.”