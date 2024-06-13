Abba Kyari Gets Bail Extension To Mourn Late Mother

The suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, who is on bail after 27 months in detention due to drug charges, has been given an extra five days to remain out of jail by a Federal High Court in Abuja following the death of his mother.

Naija News reports that Kyari, who was initially released on a 14-day temporary bail in May to grieve his mother’s passing, has now sought an extension of his release until June 19, 2024, the date when the primary decision on his bail application will be made.

His attorney has argued that Kyari has not breached any conditions of his release or hindered the legal process.

However, the prosecution’s lawyer, Mike Kasa Esq, opposed extending the bail but supported modifying the terms of his release.

The court previously mandated Kyari to put down a deposit of N50 million and a guarantor of the same amount.

Additionally, the court required the guarantor, who would also serve as Kyari’s legal representative in the case, to submit a copy of his bar certificate to the deputy registrar of the court.

Kyari was charged with drug offences in 2022 alongside ACP Sunday Ubuah, ASP Bawa James, Inspectors Simon Agirigba, John Nuhu, and ASP John Umoru, who is reportedly on the run.

The two civilians accused of him, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, were found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison each after admitting their guilt to the crimes.