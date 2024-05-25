Euro 2024: Spain Head Coach Selects Top Four Favourites

Spain’s head coach, Luis de la Fuente has named four countries that are most likely to win the 2024 European Championship (Euro 2024) including his team.

Euro 2024 will take place from June 14 to July 14 as Italy attempts to defend the European Championship against some of the biggest teams in the world.

Ahead of the tournament, most bookmakers believe that France who finished second in the 2022 FIFA World Cup are the favourites to win the tournament.

Another favourite for the title is England who lost in the final of the last edition against Italy. Portugal are not also left out of the top three rated favourites for the title.

Advertisement

Coach Luis de la Fuente agreed that the aforementioned countries are the top favourites for the tournament but stressed that his country, Spain are his number one favourite.

The coach admitted that though Spain doesn’t have the calibre of superstars like other favourites, the strength of his team lies in the team’s togetherness.

Despite having tough countries like the reigning European champions, Italy alongside Croatia, and Albania in their group, the coach believes that his players have all it takes to go all the way.

Advertisement

“Spain would be the first place in terms of my favourite, number one”, the 62-year-old Spanish tactician told Movistar Plus.

“We are not inferior to anyone, we are there in contention.

“Obviously who doesn’t rate England, Portugal and France? But they are different [from us].

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Maybe we don’t have as many individual stars – though we still have very good players – but we are stronger as a team.”