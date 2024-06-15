Spain, Switzerland Start Euro 2024 With Big Wins

After the host of the 2024 European Championship (Euro 2024), Germany opened the tournament with a 5-1 bashing of Scotland on Friday, June 14, Spain and Switzerland picked up from there earlier today, June 15, 2024.

Switzerland had their tournament opener at the Cologne Stadium against Hungary in Group A. The Swiss team won the game comfortably.

Kwadwo Duah, Michel Aebischer, and Breel Embolo scored a goal each to gift the Swiss side a 3-1 win over the Hungarian side. Barnabás Varga scored the consolation goal for Hungary.

At the Olympiastadion Berlin, Spain started their campaign against Croatia on a very bright note.

Álvaro Morata scored the match-opener in the 29th minute. In the 32nd minute, Fabián Ruiz made it 2-0 for the Spanish side.

Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid sealed the 3-0 win for Spain in the injury time of the first half as the two sides failed to score a goal in the second half of the Group B match.

Spain’s next game is against another European giants, Italy who are the reigning champions of the tournament. The match will kick off at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20.

As for Croatia, their next game is against Albania, which they must win to maintain their chances of qualifying from the group. The game will kick off at 2 p.m. on June 19.