Jamie Carragher Snubs England, Picks Another Country To Win Euro 2024

Former Liverpool star, Jamie Carragher doesn’t see how the Three Lions of England will escape France in the semi-finals of the 2024 European Championship.

England and France are among the favourites to win Euro 2024 which will take place in Germany from 14 June to July 14. The Three Lions are in Group C, while The Blues are in Group D which means that they are likely to meet in the semi-finals.

Interestingly, the two European giants are not likely to meet the hosts, Germany, who are in Group A until the final of the tournament. The hosts will likely face Portugal in the semi-finals of the tournament.

In his projection, Jamie Carragher believes that France who have a couple of FIFA World Cup winners and finalists in their squad will beat a little less experienced England in the semi-finals.

Carragher also believes that Germany will ride on their home support to stop Portugal in the semi-finals of the tournament. Hence, France and Germany will clash in the Euro 2024 final and the French side will triumph using their experience.

“I don’t see how England beat France,” Carragher told the Telegraph. “We are talking about Harry Kane scoring a penalty, the tiny details. Bellingham’s a game-changer, two years on from the last tournament, playing for Real Madrid.”

He continued: “I just think Germany are in the final because they are at home. I don’t think I’d ever put Germany in the final right now if this tournament was anywhere else. I look at maybe Portugal finding it tough in a stadium full of German supporters.”

“France would have that problem in the final, but the experience they’ve got, players who have won the World Cup and been in [another] final, I just think France will have enough to beat Germany in their backyard.”