Ado Bayero Will Return To Kano Emir Palace – Ganduje’s Ex Commissioner

The former Commissioner of Works in the administration of ex-Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Muazu Magaji, has revealed that plans are underway to restore the dethroned Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, to his rightful position in the palace.

Naija News reports that this development comes after Governor Abba Yusuf ordered five sacked Emirs to vacate their palaces and hand over within 48 hours, while signing the repealed Kano Emirates Council Law on Thursday.

While other Emirs – Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero (Bichi), Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa (Rano), Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II (Karaye) and Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir (Gaya), complied with the directive, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero (Kano) defied the order and returned to the ancient city on Saturday morning.

His aircraft landed at the Aminu Kano International airport at 4:30 am, and he was warmly received by his supporters, who chanted verses from Surah Al-Fatihah in the Holy Quran.

The monarch later observed Subhi (dawn prayer) at the airport before making his way to the mini-palace at Nassarawa.

In response, Governor Yusuf ordered the immediate arrest of Ado Bayero, citing tension creation in the state.

However, the police clarified that they would adhere to the court order restraining the governor from reinstating Sanusi.

Undeterred, Magaji took to Facebook on Saturday, announcing preparations to reinstall Ado Bayero in the palace currently occupied by Sanusi.

“Now the emir’s flag has been mounted on his car. We are making preparations to take him to the palace,” he wrote.