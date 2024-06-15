Just In: [Eid-El-Kabir] – Ado Bayero Sends Message To Tinubu, Kano Governor

The 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, on Saturday, felicitated with President Bola Tinubu and the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on the occasion of Sallah festivities.

Bayero announced that the durbar ceremonies earlier scheduled were halted following recommendations for security and peace to continue to reign in the state.

The Emir made the remarks while delivering a broadcast at the Nassarawa mini palace on Saturday.

He said, “On this day when all Muslim faithful are observing the day of Arafat, we felicitate with all during this important occasion.

“Eid is practiced and we are taught by our holy prophet to sacrifice animals if we are opportune to. For those who cannot afford it, we pray to Allah to grant them what to sacrifice.

“We therefore felicitate with the President and the Governor on the occasion of Sallah and we pray that God gives them the courage and strength to deliver.

“We call on them to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people, protection of their lives and properties while also the people should pray for their leaders.

“We have lifted all durbar activities following the recommendations of security operatives for peace to continue to reign.”

Meanwhile, Sarkin Dawaki, Aminu Babba Dan Agundi also announced that the Emir will be observing his Eid prayer at the Nassarawa mini palace on Sunday by 8 am.