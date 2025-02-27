Bayero: ‘We Are Calling On President Tinubu To Remove The Emir He Enthroned’ – Kano Government

The Kano State Government has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to order the removal of Emir Aminu Ado Bayero from the Nasarawa Palace, alleging that certain individuals are exploiting his continued presence to fuel unrest in the state.

Speaking at the Kano Government House during the distribution of relief materials provided by Tarauni Federal Constituency Representative, Kabiru Dahiru Sule, the Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, reiterated the administration’s stance and urged the president to intervene immediately.

Naija News reports that Gwarzo did not mince words, calling on Tinubu to relocate the emir he had installed and restore peace in Kano.

“We are calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remove the emir he enthroned and kept in a graveyard.

“The people of Kano, especially the youth, are tired of this nonsense. It is shocking that in a democratic setting, security forces are being deployed to fire teargas at peaceful protesters, with some reports even alleging the use of live ammunition,” Gwarzo said.

He further criticized the deployment of military personnel across the city, stating, “In the evening, military vehicles patrolled the city, even parking in front of my house. But we want to make it clear that there is no intimidation. This is a democracy, and democracy must be upheld, whether some people like it or not.”

Kano Government Backs Protests Against Emir Bayero

The deputy governor justified the recent protests by Kano residents, emphasizing that peaceful demonstrations are a fundamental democratic right.

He condemned security forces for suppressing protesters and making arrests, insisting that Kano residents have the right to demand the removal of Emir Bayero.

Gwarzo said, “The president should remove the emir he appointed and take him to his own state. Kano already has an emir, and that’s Muhammadu Sanusi II. Today, regardless of who you are, even if you are the ‘Emir of the World,’ you cannot appoint an emir in Kano unless you are Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.”

He accused powerful political forces of attempting to destabilize the Kano government by keeping Emir Bayero in the Nasarawa Palace. He emphasized that the law facilitated Sanusi II’s reinstatement and must be respected.

“The same law that facilitated the appointment of the former emir has reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II. The rule of law must be upheld, and no individual or institution should attempt to obstruct it,” he stated.

The Kano State Government insists that President Tinubu must act swiftly to prevent further escalation of tensions and ensure that democratic principles are upheld in the state.