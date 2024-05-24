Videos: Watch Moment Sanusi Was Reinstated As Emir Of Kano

A video has emerged online showing the moment His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II, was officially reinstated as the 16th Emir of Kano on Friday.

Naija News reported that this is coming barely 24-hours after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State reappointed Sanusi as Emir after signing into law the bill that abolished the five emirates created by the Abdullahi Ganduje led administration.

The event, which was held at the Art Chamber of the Kano State Government House, was attended by Governor Abba Yusuf, traditional rulers, kingmakers, and other dignitaries.

The online videos captured Yusuf and Sanusi during the reinstatement amidst cheering crowd.

The Emir was reinstated to the throne four years after he was deposed by the government of Ganduje.

The new law replaces the Kano State Emirates Council Law, 2019, and dissolves the emirate councils created by Ganduje.

That law was used by Ganduje to split the Kano Emirate into five in December 2019 and deposed Sanusi II, on March 9, 2020. The emirates created by the Ganduje administration were Karaye, Bichi, Rano, and Gaya, in addition to Kano.

Emir Sanusi II, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, was known as Lamido Sanusi before becoming king.