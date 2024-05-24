NFF Releases Super Eagles Squad For South Africa, Benin Republic Clash [Full List]

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has released the Super Eagles squad that will execute the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and the Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have a must-win encounter with South Africa at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo at 8 p.m. on June 7.

After the game, the Nigerian team led by coach Finidi George will fly to Abidjan in Ivory Coast to take on Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles who are currently occupying the third spot in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers must beat second-placed South Africa to stand a better chance of qualifying from the group.

To ensure victory in the two qualification games, the NFF announced a strong 24-man squad to execute the two games including a long-term absentee, Maduka Okoye, Udinese goalkeeper.

The only home base outfield player in the squad is Remo Stars defender, Sadiq Ismael who is making his first appearance in the squad. Another first-timer is Hatayspor of Turkey midfielder, Fisayo Bashiru.

Enyimba goalkeeper, Ojo Olorunleke maintains his spot in the squad as he gets to keep working with Finidi, his former coach at the Aba-based club.

Bayer Leverkusen duo, Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella will make their comeback into the team alongside Victor Osimhen of Napoli who had a fitness scare earlier this month.

Below is the full Super Eagles squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Republic in June:

Goalkeepers:

Stanley Nwabali

Maduka Okoye

Ojo Olorunleke

Defenders:

Chidozie Awaziem

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Sadiq Ismael

Oluwasemilogo Ajayi

Calvin Bassey

Benjamin Tanimu

Midfielders:

Wilfred Ndidi

Raphael Onyedika

Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi

Frank Onyeka

Alex Iwobi

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Forwards:

Nathan Tella

Victor Osimhen

Kelechi Iheanacho

Samuel Chukwueze

Paul Onuachu

Ademola Lookman

Victor Boniface

Terem Moffi