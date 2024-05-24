Mother Of Four Murdered In Sokoto Hotel

A middle-aged woman in Sokoto State has been murdered in one of the hotels within the metropolis.

Naija News learnt that the victim, a divorcee mother of four who occasionally visits the hotel, was killed in a gruesome manner while she was with her alleged lover.

Confirming the murder, the Sokoto State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Ahmed Rufai, said the deceased was found dead with a slit throat in the toilet of the hotel room.

Rufai, who spoke with Punch, said the police have commenced an investigation and have gathered useful information from documents the suspect left in the hotel room.

He said, “We have commenced an investigation into the incident, as we are able to gather some useful information from documents the alleged killer left in the room and his information at the reception.

“We will update the press on our investigation as it goes on but for now, we are on it.”

In other news, six members of Boko Haram, which includes a commander, have reportedly surrendered to troops of the Nigerian Army in Borno State.

According to reports, the insurgents renounced their terrorist activities to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) on Thursday, May 23.

In a statement released on Friday, the MNJTF’s Chief Military Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, revealed that the terrorist commander was Adamu Mohammed.

The other terrorists were identified as Isah Ali, aged 18; Hassan Modu, aged 18; Nasir Idris, aged 23, who was an escort for the Commander of Jubillaram Usman Rash; Abba Aji, aged 21; and Abubakar Isah, aged 20.

