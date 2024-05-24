Boko Haram Terrorist Commander, Others Surrender To Troops In Borno

Six members of Boko Haram, which includes a commander, have reportedly surrendered to troops of the Nigerian Army in Borno State.

According to reports, the insurgents renounced their terrorist activities to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) on Thursday, May 23.

In a statement released on Friday, the MNJTF’s Chief Military Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, revealed that the terrorist commander was Adamu Mohammed.

The other terrorists were identified as Isah Ali, aged 18; Hassan Modu, aged 18; Nasir Idris, aged 23, who was an escort for the Commander of Jubillaram Usman Rash; Abba Aji, aged 21; and Abubakar Isah, aged 20.

Abdullahi explained that the terrorists fled from the ISWAP faction hideout in Jubillaram, located in Southern Lake Chad.

Adamu, aged 22, had taken part in several terrorist attacks and operated in Kangarwa, Alagarno, Doro Naira, and Dogon Chikwu in Kukawa Local Government Area, Borno State, Nigeria.

“During their surrender, they handed over 11 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and one warhead of anti-aircraft rounds. The surrendered fighters are currently undergoing investigation,” the statement added.

Since the start of Operation Lake Sanity II, which is focused on eliminating insurgents in the region, more than 100 terrorists have chosen to abandon their violent activities, according to the MNJTF spokesman.

Specifically, since April 23 of this year, 119 insurgents have surrendered and are urging their fellow insurgents to pursue peace and disarmament.

With these recent surrenders, the total number of terrorists who have renounced terrorism since the beginning of Operation Lake Sanity II on April 23, 2024, now stands at 119.

