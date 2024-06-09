Troops Neutralise Five Bandits In Kaduna, Recover Arms, Destroy Camps

The troops and Special Forces of Operation Whirl Punch (OPWP) successfully neutralized five bandits during special fighting patrols along the Kachia-Kajuru axis of Kaduna State.

This development was disclosed by the State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who detailed the operations aimed at clearing the Maro-Enugu axis spanning Kachia and Kajuru Local Government Areas.

During a confrontation at the Dantarau community, the troops engaged in a fierce exchange of gunfire with the bandits, resulting in the death of five criminals.

The military forces also confiscated an array of weaponry from the bandits, including two AK-47 rifles, one locally fabricated sub-machine gun, nine AK-47 magazines, 250 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, two motorcycles, and two handheld radio sets.

In a related operation, the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch conducted a successful airstrike on bandit camps located in the Sabon Birnin Daji general area of Igabi Local Government Area.

Human intelligence confirmed the operation’s success, which resulted in several bandits being eliminated.

Some bandits reportedly sustained injuries and may be seeking medical assistance in the surrounding areas.

Aruwan issued a stern warning to residents of the Igabi general area against providing medical support to individuals of questionable character without informing security agencies.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, praised the effective actions of the troops and the Air Component, led respectively by Major General Mariyenso Saraso and Air Vice Marshall Nnamdi Ananaba.

He commended their contributions to the state’s security and urged them to maintain the operational momentum.