‘Marking A Child Without Consent As Means Of Identification Is Evil’ – Toke Makinwa Knocks X User

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has knocked an X user, who faulted her comment about the use of tribal marks on children as a means of identification.

Naija News reports that Toke, in a post via her X handle, recounted an encounter with a beautiful influencer with tribal marks, and she had a rethink of the cruelty the culture of ‘Tribal Marks’ brought upon people.

Toke noted that marking children without their consent is evil, and she is thankful that it has been abolished.

She wrote, “Today I saw a beautiful beauty influencer with tribal marks and it made me think about the cruelty that culture brought upon us. Marking a child without his/her consent as a means of identification is Evil, I know our parents didn’t know any better, but damnnnn!!!!

“Thank God it’s abolished now. My grandma had tribal marks too. Some on her face and her arms, I wonder what life was like when she was younger walking around with it, though I’m sure a lot of people around her had same but thank God it’s canceled now.”

Reacting to the post, an X user with the handle, Alaba_beverly faulted Toke’s claims, saying, “Tribal marks and tattoos, what’s the difference? Tattoos are modernized tribal marks. Rest abeg.”

Toke replied: “Tattoos are a choice, marking a child without their consent is not the same. You rest, weirdo.”