FC Barcelona Sack Xavi Hernandez

FC Barcelona have officially confirmed the sack of club legend, Xavi Hernandez after a series of back-and-forth.

Recall that FC Barcelona appointed Xavi Hernandez as the club’s manager ahead of the 2021-2022 season. Following his appointment, the club struggled in his debut season but bounced back in the 2022-2023 season in which they won La Liga and Supercopa de España.

Unfortunately, Xavi couldn’t do much in the 2023-2024 season as the club failed in all competitions, especially in La Liga where they allowed their arch-rivals, Real Madrid, to win the league with 12 points above them.

In January, Xavi announced that he would be departing from the club at the end of this season. But towards the end of the season, the 44-year-old Spanish tactician announced that he would stay at the club beyond this season.

However, earlier today, May 24, FC Barcelona issued a statement to announce that Xavi Hernandez has been sacked. This is coming a year before the expiration of the coach’s contract.

A statement from the club reads: “Today, Friday, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has informed Xavi Hernandez that he will not be continuing as first team coach in the 2024-25 season.

“The meeting happened at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper and was also attended by sporting vice-president Rafa Yuste, director of sport Anderson Luis de Souza, Deco, Xavi, Oscar Hernández and Sergio Alegre.

“Barcelona wishes to thank Xavi for his work as coach, as well as for his inimitable career as a player and as team captain and wishes him every future success in the world.

“Xavi Hernandez will be coaching the team for the last time in Sunday’s game away to Sevilla.

“During the next few days, Barcelona will be announcing the new first team structure.”

This is coming barely one day after reports went viral that former Bayern Munich coach, Hansi Flick, has agreed to coach FC Barcelona next season.