Barcelona Appoints Former Bayern Munich Manager As New Coach

Barcelona has announced the appointment of Hansi Flick, the former Bayern Munich boss, as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

Flick, who was relieved of his duties by Germany in September 2023, now succeeds Xavi, who was sacked last week.

Following his remarkable accomplishment of securing a treble with Bayern Munich in 2020, including triumphs in the Bundesliga, German Cup, and Champions League, Flick went on to coach Germany.

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski, aged 35, previously played under Flick at the Allianz Arena for two seasons.

Flick expressed his excitement and honor at signing his contract with Barcelona, highlighting his hunger for titles after achieving success with Bayern Munich.

He emphasized his belief in Barcelona’s philosophy, which aligns with his own, focusing on possession, attacking football, and shared goals for success.

Flick said, “It’s a big honour, a dream for me to sign my contract here.

“We won some titles with Bayern Munich and my hunger is really big for titles.

“I would like to stay on this path with Barcelona and I think we can achieve a lot together and this is an important thing.

“The philosophy they have is similar to mine, lots of possession and really attacking football and these other things I love.”

Barcelona’s departing manager Xavi, who was dismissed one month after the club affirmed his continuity, remarked that his successor would encounter challenges in the role.