Chinese Man Arrested For Allegedly Pushing Down Abia Female Employee From Crane

The Abia State Police Command has arrested a Chinese man, identified as Gz Zhen, for allegedly pushing down a female employee, Ocheze Munachi Ogbonna, from a crane, resulting in her death.

Naija News reported that the member representing Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency of Abia State in the House of Representatives, Chris Nkwonta, said the deceased died after a Chinese expatriate working at Inner Galaxy Steel Company pushed her down from the crane for rejecting his love advances.

The Federal lawmaker, in a statement, expressed deep sadness over the death of Ocheze, describing the alleged action of the Chinese expatriate as wicked and total disregard for the sanctity of human life.

While maintaining that his constituency is known for peace, the federal lawmaker demanded justice for the victim.

But reacting, Inner Galaxy Steel Company, in a statement on Wednesday by its Public Affairs Manager, Ceng Jing, dismissed the allegations.

Jing said Ocheze fell asleep while operating the crane, leading to her tragic fall and Nigerian workers at the scene can attest to the incident.

Following her death, youths in the community called for the arrest of the manager, Gz Zhen.

In an interview with Punch, the Abia State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka, revealed that the suspect had been arrested.

She added that an investigation is ongoing.

She said, “We got a report alleging that Mr. GZ ZHEN, through his actions, led to the death of one of his staff members by the name of Vivian Ocheze Munachi.

“The suspect has been arrested while an investigation is ongoing.”