Chinese National Allegedly Pushes Nigerian Worker To Her Death

A Chinese national working at Inner Galaxy Steel Company in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State has reportedly pushed a young female employee, Ocheze Ogbonna to her death.

Naija News understands that the Asian allegedly pushed her from a crane.

Ogbonna’s death sparked outrage in her Umuahala community, with youths storming the company.

The protest was reportedly dispersed by Nigerian Army personnel, who allegedly shot Light Chimeko Ahuruonye, one of the demonstrators.

In other reports, Ahuruonye’s critical condition prevented local medical facilities from admitting him, and his family is making arrangements to transport him to a city hospital.

A community leader who spoke to The Whistler vowed that the youths would continuously pursue justice for their deceased sister.

When contacted for comment by the aforementioned publication, Abia Police Public Relations Officer ASP Maureen Chinaka replied, “I will get back to you on that.”

An X user identified as @Truthfully83 on August 12, 2020 had made worrisome allegations about Inner Galaxy Group’s labor practices.

The investigation claims the company operates like a “modern-day slave camp” with over 1,000 Nigerian workers subjected to brutal working conditions.

The reports allege that workers are reportedly forced to work from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm, seven days a week, with no breaks or time off.

The investigation claims Nigerian employees are referred to as “master” or “mistress” by their Chinese supervisors and subjected to daily physical and sexual assault.