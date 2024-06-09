Army Raids IPOB Camp In Abia, Kills Six, Following Soldier Deaths

Troops of the Nigerian Army, under Operation UDO KA, successfully raided a camp belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) located in Igboro Forest, Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, on Saturday.

This operation was part of a targeted response to last week’s killing of five soldiers at Obikabia junction in Aba, as stated in a statement released on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the Nigerian Army on Sunday.

The army reported that the operation aimed to capture those responsible for the attack on the soldiers, three of whom hailed from the Southeast, and to confiscate arms and ammunition from IPOB and its affiliated Eastern Security Network (ESN).

During the raid, the army troops engaged in a firefight with IPOB members, resulting in the death of six group members.

The statement further detailed the challenges faced during the operation, including navigating through Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by the group, which caused minor injuries to one soldier.

The military’s superior firepower subdued the insurgents, leading to significant casualties among the IPOB members. Some members reportedly fled the scene with injuries, as indicated by blood trails found along their escape paths.

In terms of seizures, the troops recovered three locally fabricated rocket-propelled grenade launchers, two locally fabricated artillery guns with tripods, Dane guns, Biafran flags, and bombs.

Additionally, vehicles used by the group were destroyed and the camp was dismantled.

The Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA has called on the residents of Abia and the broader southeastern region to continue providing timely and credible information to assist the security forces in their efforts to eradicate criminal elements from the area.