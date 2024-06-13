Troop Arrests Killers Of Five Soldiers In Abia, Raids IPOB Camp

Troops conducting operations in the southeast have apprehended the killers of five soldiers after raiding the hideouts of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) fighters in Abia State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Edward Buba, disclosed this during a press briefing on Thursday, June, 13.

Naija News recall that five soldiers were killed in Aba on May 30 by gunmen allegedly enforcing IPOB’s sit-at-home order for Biafra Day in the Southeast.

Gen. Buba noted that intelligence-driven operations resulted in uncovering and dismantling numerous IPOB/ESN camps in the South East, such as Igboro forest in Arochukwu, a notorious hideout for IPOB/ESN militants.

The defense spokesperson said the IPOB fighters that were arrested have been assisting the military to locate other camps and individuals.

He said: “We have sustained the momentum against the terrorist and their cohorts which is crucial to military operations and it is the reason we take the fight to the enemy and allow them no respite.

“Our operations are based on focusing on our war efforts, mobilization, and air strikes on terrorists. The combination of these efforts has resulted in several achievements on the battlefield.”

Addressing the recent achievements of the troops, the defense spokesperson announced that a total of 197 terrorists killed, 310 criminals arrested, and 251 kidnap victims rescued.

Additionally, 22 oil thieves were apprehended, and a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered, including assorted guns and rounds of ammunition.