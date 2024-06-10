Gov Alex Otti Orders Renovation Of NYSC Camp In Abia

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has instructed the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Nwobilor Ananaba, to promptly evaluate and restore the deteriorated structures and facilities at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Umunnato, Bende Local Government Area.

Naija News reports that this directive was issued following a meeting with Gladys Adama, the state’s NYSC Coordinator.

The governor expressed his disappointment with the current state of the camp and urged the commissioner to work closely with the NYSC coordinator to improve the camp’s conditions, ensuring a safe and suitable environment.

Governor Otti reiterated his administration’s dedication to prioritizing the well-being of the people, including the corps members serving in the state.

On her part, Adama highlighted various issues with the camp’s facilities, such as cracked walls, leaking roofs, a fallen perimeter fence, and the poor condition of the football pitch.

Naija News reports that the Abia State government’s move comes weeks after the Federal Government announced its plan to comprehensively review, restructure, and reform the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to meet future demands.

Earlier, Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Ibrahim, during the opening ceremony of the first meeting of NYSC management with heads of corps-producing institutions in Nigeria, held at the National Judicial Institute in Abuja, announced that up to N10 million will be provided to fund entrepreneurial ventures of over 5000 corps members.

“Permit me to inform us very briefly on what is to come regarding NYSC reforms. I’m pleased to announce that I will be inaugurating a team to undertake the review, restructuring and reforms of the NYSC. The first of these reforms will be centred on reviewing participants with an entrepreneurship mindset and making skills development a core of the programme.

“We envision a future where the NYSC programmes are not only self-sustained but also a revenue-generating programme within the next five years. To achieve this, we will institutionalise the NYSC ventures as an investment and asset management outfit.

“Furthermore, as part of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund programme for 2024, I’m also pleased to announce that at least 5000 corps members will have their entrepreneurial ventures funded with up to N10 million passing out,” he said.

During his address, the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Yushau’ Ahmed, welcomed the heads of institutions that produce corps members.

He stated that the meeting was held to improve the mobilisation process of prospective members.

Ahmed said the meeting aims to develop strategies for eliminating flaws and streamlining the mobilisation process and is a follow-up to a previous meeting with heads of corps-producing institutions in West African countries.