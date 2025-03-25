Concerns Grow As Ex-NYSC DG Spends 49 Days In Captivity Despite Ransom Payment

Concerns continue to mount as a former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), retired Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga remains in captivity 49 days after his abduction, despite the payment of ransom by his family.

Naija News had reported that Tsiga, was kidnapped alongside nine others on February 5 from his hometown in Tsiga, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Nearly 50 days later, sources reveal that his captors have refused to release him, even after collecting a substantial ransom.

According to Daily Trust, a family member disclosed that after receiving the money, the kidnappers remained silent for a week before finally allowing Tsiga to speak briefly with his family.

“We are worried. I can assure you that a huge amount was given, yet they have failed to fulfill their part of the agreement,” the source said.

“The money was taken to them, and after one week, on Tuesday 11, they called, and we heard his voice. Unfortunately, since that day, the family has not heard from him again. It has now been two weeks since any contact was made.”

He further revealed that the kidnappers later reached out, demanding additional ransom, but the family refused to comply.

Earlier reports indicated that the kidnappers had initially demanded ₦250 million for Tsiga’s release.

However, reliable sources claim that negotiations dragged on, with the abductors repeatedly increasing their demands. It was also reported that Tsiga had been moved to a different location during his time in captivity.