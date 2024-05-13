Federal Gov’t Set To Restructure NYSC Scheme, Empower 5000 Corps Members

The Federal Government plans to comprehensively review, restructure, and reform the National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC ) to meet future demands.

The Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Ibrahim, made the statement during the opening ceremony of the first meeting of NYSC management with heads of corps-producing institutions in Nigeria, held on Monday at the National Judicial Institute in Abuja.

The Minister announced that up to N10 million will be provided to fund entrepreneurial ventures of over 5000 corps members.

“Permit me to inform us very briefly that on what is to come regarding NYSC reforms. I’m pleased to announce that I will be inaugurating a team to undertake the review, restructuring and reforms of the NYSC. The first of this reforms will be centered on reviewing participants with an entrepreneurship mindset and making skills development a core of the programme.

“We envision a future where the NYSC programmes are not only self-sustained but also a revenue generating programme within the next five years. And to achieve this, we will institutionalise the NYSC ventures as an investment and asset management outfit.

“Furthermore, as part of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund programme for 2024, I’m also pleased to announce that at least 5000 corps members will have their entrepreneurial ventures funded with up to N10 million passing out,” he said.

During his address, the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Yushau’ Ahmed, welcomed the heads of institutions that produce corps members.

He stated that the meeting was held to improve the mobilisation process of prospective members.

Ahmed said the meeting aims to develop strategies for eliminating flaws and streamlining the mobilisation process, and is a follow-up to a previous meeting with heads of corps-producing institutions in West African countries.

“We have identified some obstacles, including the delegation of roles to subordinates, and we believe that the direct involvement of chief executives of institutions will promote deeper appreciation of issues and ensure desired results,” Ahmed added.

He reaffirmed NYSC’s commitment to the security and welfare of corps members and appealed to parents, institutions, and the public to sensitize young graduates on call-up for national service.