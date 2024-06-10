APC Suspends Several Party Chieftains In Abia

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended some members of the party in the Aba North local government area of Abia State.

The suspended members were accused of gross misconduct, indiscipline, and impersonation.

The suspension notice was signed by stakeholders of the Aba North local government chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has sparked controversy since it emerged on social media.

The decision to sack the chieftains was communicated in a letter dated June 5, 2024, and addressed to the state APC chairman, Kingsley Ononogbu, following an expanded meeting of party stakeholders in Aba where the suspension was unanimously endorsed.

The suspension letter to the state chairman, signed by the Abia North local government chairman of the party, Hon. Tony Anuforo, included the signed documents signed after the local government stakeholders meeting ratifying the suspended party chieftains.

Those suspended include Comrade Uche Moses (Eziama Ward 1), Mr. Uzoma Nwogu (Umuola Ward 8), and Mr. Uhiara Humphrey (Ward 4), amongst others.

As at the time of filling this report, the state chapter of the party is yet to make an official statement on the suspension of its chieftain by the Aba North party leadership.

No member of the suspended APC stakeholders in Aba North has made any official statement about their suspension from the party.