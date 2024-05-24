British Monarch, King Charles Invites DJ Cuppy To A Reception At BuckingHam Palace

Nigerian Disk Jockey cum billionaire’s daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has received a prestigious invitation from the United Kingdom King Charles III.

Naija News understands that the British monarch invited DJ Cuppy to a reception at Buckingham Palace, which is being held to honour the King’s 2024 Trust Awards.

DJ Cuppy‘s presence at this esteemed event is undoubtedly a testament to her remarkable talent and influence in the music industry.

DJ Cuppy confirmed the invite via her official X handle on Friday with the caption: “I’m off to BuckingHam Palace.”

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom (UK) will hold its general elections on July 4, 2024, as recently announced by British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Sunak on Thursday said that he had spoken with His Majesty the King to request the dissolution of parliament and that the monarch has granted the request to hold a general election in two months’ time.

Naija News reports that the Prime Minister’s announcement comes after new figures showed that the country’s inflation rate had fallen sharply to 2.3 per cent, its lowest level in nearly three years.

The ruling Conservative Party views this as an encouraging accomplishment.

In January 2023, the prime minister made five promises, one of which was to reduce inflation by half, as it had risen to over 11 per cent by the end of 2022.

Sunak stated that these latest statistics signify a significant moment for the economy and that brighter days are ahead.

Despite being in power for 14 years, the Conservatives have encountered various challenges in recent times, including sluggish economic growth and political instability, evident through frequent changes in party leadership.

According to the most recent YouGov polls, the Tories are trailing behind their main competitor, the Labour Party.