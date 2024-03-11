Video: Last Year Was One Of The Worst Years Of My Life, I Did Not Say No To My Fiancé – DJ Cuppy

Billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed that last year was terrible for her.

Cuppy stated that she experienced one of the worst years of her life because she could not say no to many things.

The Disc Jockey stated this while speaking during a recent public function.

She lamented that she failed to say no to her fiance and also could not turn down other opportunities.

Cuppy revealed she was burnt out because she had too much on her plate.

According to her, ‘’One of the things I learned is saying No, I am gonna be honest with you guys, I had one of the worst years of my life last year. Because I did not say no. I didn’t say no to opportunities that I should have said no to, I didn’t say no to a fiance, I should have said no to, I didn’t say no to taking things on. I was at the BBC, I had a morning breakfast show, then I was Djing, I was planning a wedding, then I was at Oxford University. I burnt myself out.’’

Watch the video below,