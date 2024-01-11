‘Being A Childless And Single Woman In Your 30’s Is Terrible’ – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has spoken about being a single and childless woman in her 30s.

The billionaire daughter stated that being a single and childless woman in her 30s is “terrible.”

The 31-year-old said that her childless and single state gives her the opportunity to do as she pleases all the time.

Speaking via her X account on Wednesday, she wrote: “Being a single, childless woman in her 30’s is terrible… All I ever do is exactly what I want, all the time.”

Naija News recalls that DJ Cuppy parted ways with her estranged fiancé, British boxer Ryan Taylor, in July 2023, barely seven months after their engagement in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Cuppy, has reminisced on her broken romantic relationship with Taylor.

Naija News reports that the relationship between DJ Cuppy and the British boxer was always a topic of discussion online until their sudden split a few months after being engaged.

After breaking off their engagement, Ryan made a jest announcement on Instagram, stating he left all his ex-girlfriends due to their driving skills.

However, in a post via her X handle, Cuppy said people do not really need to check Spotify’s annual chart for the most-played songs this year because it was her heart.

She wrote: “Meanwhile, you don’t have to check Spotify; my heart was the most played this year.”